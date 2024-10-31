Teladoc Health Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

Teladoc Inc. ( (TDOC) ) has realeased its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Teladoc Inc. presented to its investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc., a global leader in whole-person virtual care, leverages proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to improve health outcomes across the full continuum of care.

In the third quarter of 2024, Teladoc Health reported revenues of $640.5 million, a 3% decrease compared to the same period in 2023. The company incurred a net loss of $33.3 million, equating to $0.19 per share, which nevertheless marks an improvement from the $57.1 million net loss in the previous year.

Key financial metrics highlighted that the Integrated Care segment saw a 2% increase in revenue, reaching $383.7 million, while the BetterHelp segment experienced a 10% decline, with revenues amounting to $256.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter decreased by 6% to $83.3 million. International revenue rose by 15% to $104.3 million, contrasting with a 6% decline in U.S. revenue.

Despite the challenges, CEO Chuck Divita emphasized the company’s commitment to consistent execution and expressed optimism regarding future growth opportunities. As the company aims to leverage its leadership position in a dynamic market, 2025 is projected to be a pivotal year for repositioning and long-term value creation.

Looking ahead, Teladoc Health remains focused on enhancing its market presence and delivering consistent performance, with expectations of modest revenue growth and stable EBITDA margins in the coming quarters.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.