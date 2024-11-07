Tela Bio reports Q3 EPS (42c), consensus (40c)

Reports Q3 revenue $18.96M, consensus $18.85M. “Third quarter revenue of $19 million was the highest in TELA Bio’s (TELA) history and indicates a healthy demand for our products and a return to normalized growth across the OviTex portfolio following the second quarter’s external market disruptions,” said Antony Koblish, President and CEO of TELA Bio. “Our commercial leadership is prioritizing growth, and we are confident in our ability to demonstrate increased operating leverage going forward. With an additional $43 million in net proceeds following the recent underwritten public offering, and actions already taken to reduce operating expenses for 2025, we believe that we are amply funded to attain profitability with current resources.”

