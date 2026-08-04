TELA Bio Names Heather Getz CEO

(RTTNews) - On Tuesday, TELA Bio, Inc. (TELA), a commercial-stage medical technology company for soft tissue reconstruction, announced the appointment of Heather Getz as Chief Executive Officer and Director, effective today.

Prior to joining TELA Bio, Getz had served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial and Operations Officer at Butterfly Network, Inc. (BFLY).

On the NYSE, the shares closed Monday's trading 1.38 percent higher at $0.7400.

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