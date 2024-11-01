News & Insights

Stocks

Tekna Holding ASA to Present Q3 2024 Financial Highlights

November 01, 2024 — 05:03 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tekna Holding AS (DE:8VB) has released an update.

Tekna Holding ASA is set to present its third-quarter 2024 financial results on November 7, highlighting its role as a leader in producing high-purity metal powders for industries like aerospace and medical sectors. The presentation, led by CEO Luc Dionne and CFO Espen Schie, will be accessible via a live webcast, underscoring Tekna’s commitment to transparency and innovation in advanced materials.

For further insights into DE:8VB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.