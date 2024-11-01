Tekna Holding ASA to Present Q3 2024 Financial Highlights

Tekna Holding AS (DE:8VB) has released an update.

Tekna Holding ASA is set to present its third-quarter 2024 financial results on November 7, highlighting its role as a leader in producing high-purity metal powders for industries like aerospace and medical sectors. The presentation, led by CEO Luc Dionne and CFO Espen Schie, will be accessible via a live webcast, underscoring Tekna’s commitment to transparency and innovation in advanced materials.

