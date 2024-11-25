Tekcapital’s Innovative Eyewear Unveils New Smart Glasses

Tekcapital (GB:TEK) has released an update.

Tekcapital’s portfolio company, Innovative Eyewear, has launched the Lucyd Lyte 2024 smart glasses featuring improved adjustability, durability, and upgraded lenses. These enhancements, including lighter frames and advanced smart features, aim to offer better value and connectivity for users. The new models are available on Lucyd’s website, expanding Tekcapital’s investment potential in the smart eyewear market.

