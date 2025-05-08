Tejon Ranch Co. Asserts Superior Board Experience as Shareholders Prepare for Upcoming Vote Against Bulldog Investors' Nominees

Tejon Ranch urges shareholders to support its director nominees, citing deficiencies in Bulldog Investors' candidates' experience and potential disruption.

Tejon Ranch Co. is urging shareholders to support its ten director nominees ahead of the upcoming Annual Meeting on May 13, 2025, by voting with the company's WHITE proxy card. The company accuses Bulldog Investors of attempting to install three unqualified nominees to its Board, claiming these individuals lack relevant experience in real estate and business management, which could disrupt progress at Tejon. Tejon emphasizes its commitment to shareholder engagement and effective management strategies, including plans for annual investor events and enhancing communication practices. Independent third parties, including major proxy advisory firms, have also criticized Bulldog's campaign, supporting Tejon's nominees and highlighting their qualifications as necessary for the company's long-term growth. Tejon asserts that electing Bulldog's nominees would jeopardize shareholder value and urges shareholders to make their voices heard by voting for its qualified Board.

Tejon Ranch emphasizes the qualifications and experience of its board members, contrasting them with Bulldog's nominees, which could reassure shareholders about the company's leadership.

The press release highlights support from independent third parties, including proxy advisory firms, for Tejon's board, suggesting broad confidence in the company's current strategy and governance.

Tejon announces a commitment to increased shareholder engagement through planned events, indicating a proactive approach to fostering investor relations and transparency.

The company warns against the potential disruption that Bulldog's nominees could bring, framing the election as critical to maintaining stability and continuing progress in Tejon's development efforts.

Bulldog Investors is described as a "serial proxy agitator," which may harm Tejon's reputation by highlighting a contentious shareholder dispute.

The press release suggests that if Bulldog's nominees are elected, they would cause "instability and disruption" in the boardroom at a critical time, potentially jeopardizing ongoing developments.

Independent third-party proxy advisory firms have publicly stated that Bulldog's nominees lack the necessary experience, which could undermine shareholder confidence in Tejon's leadership and governance.

Why should shareholders vote for Tejon's nominees?

Tejon's nominees possess significant experience and commitment to shareholder value, unlike Bulldog's unqualified candidates.

What is Bulldog's involvement with Tejon Ranch?

Bulldog Investors is attempting to install unqualified individuals to Tejon's Board, posing a risk to the company's future.

When is Tejon's Annual Meeting of Shareholders?

The Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on May 13, 2025, just days away.

What is the recommended proxy card for voting?

Shareholders are urged to vote the WHITE proxy card "FOR" all 10 of Tejon's director nominees.

What do independent third parties say about Bulldog's nominees?

Independent third parties, including proxy advisory firms, have expressed concerns about the lack of experience of Bulldog's nominees.

TEJON RANCH, Calif., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC), (“Tejon” or the “Company”), a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company, today mailed a letter to shareholders in connection with its upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) to be held on May 13, 2025.





Tejon’s Annual Meeting on May 13, 2025, is rapidly approaching.









It is essential that you vote on the Company’s







WHITE







proxy card







TODAY







“FOR”







ALL 10







of Tejon’s highly qualified director nominees.









The future of Tejon and your investment depends on it.







Dear Fellow Tejon Ranch Shareholders,







You still have time to protect the value of your investment in Tejon. Our Annual Meeting of Shareholders is only 5 days away – on May 13, 2025.







Bulldog Investors (“Bulldog”), a New Jersey-based hedge fund and serial proxy agitator who only recently became a Tejon shareholder, is running a campaign to install three unqualified individuals to our Board. Bulldog does not seem to care about Tejon and our shareholders enough to engage with us constructively, conduct any meaningful diligence on our company, or articulate a plan to create value.







Conversely, our Board values shareholder engagement and is continuing to enhance our practices in this area.



Tejon has committed to:







Holding an Investor Day at least once per year, beginning in the fall of 2025 at the New York Stock Exchange.



Holding an Investor Day at least once per year, beginning in the fall of 2025 at the New York Stock Exchange.



Holding an investor event at the ranch in 2026.



Holding an investor event at the ranch in 2026.



Ongoing engagement between our Board and management team aimed at implementing additional potential enhancements to our shareholder communications, including our quarterly earnings efforts.



Ongoing engagement between our Board and management team aimed at implementing additional potential enhancements to our shareholder communications, including our quarterly earnings efforts.



Engaging with shareholders around compensation and other corporate governance practices.









Bulldog’s Nominees Would Inject Instability and Disruption Into Tejon’s Boardroom at a Critical Moment for the Company







Their lack of experience – not just in real estate, but in running or contributing constructively to an operating business – would conflict with the careful balance of expertise Tejon’s Board brings to bear across capital allocation, land use, and California regulatory strategy. This would negatively impact the disciplined approach that is required to execute long-term master-planned communities.







Do not be misled by Bulldog’s obscure and surface-level commentary.



Tejon’s Board believes that Bulldog is running a campaign to derail our progress and is a significant threat to the future of our company.



We urge you to support Tejon’s fit-for-purpose Board that is focused on driving shareholder value.







Tejon’s highly qualified, engaged and accomplished Board stands in



stark contrast



to Bulldog’s exceptionally unqualified and self-interested nominees. Bulldog has put forth three individuals with



no meaningful experience in any area that would support Tejon’s continued growth, but most importantly in the management of land-development companies and California real estate.









Bulldog’s Nominees are Shockingly Unqualified and Not Worthy of Your Support

















Goldstein









Dakos









Morris











Real estate operational or MPC experience

















No relevant





experience





No relevant





experience





No relevant





experience









California-specific project development / entitlement experience

















No relevant





experience





No relevant





experience





No relevant





experience









Independent of Bulldog

















Not





independent





Not





independent





Not





independent









Relevant public board experience

















No relevant





experience





No relevant





experience





No relevant





experience

















Bulldog has shown no interest in understanding Tejon’s value proposition and continues to overlook the symbiotic nature of our master-planned communities. Bulldog’s experience is largely with closed-end funds or short-term plays – very different opportunities than Tejon Ranch. Bulldog’s views are misaligned with Tejon’s crucial objective of maximizing long-term shareholder value by monetizing our land-based assets.



Tejon shareholders must not risk granting strategic oversight to Bulldog’s nominees.









Independent Third Parties Understand the Precariousness of Bulldog’s Campaign







Don’t just take our word for it. Independent third parties, including all three major proxy advisory firms, recognize the deficiencies in Bulldog’s campaign, as well as the potential impact on Tejon and its stakeholders. Here’s what they have to say:



1









Egan-Jones Proxy Services (May 5, 2025)









“[G]iven that TRC has already made substantial progress towards winning the entitlements needed for developments and already have 16,000 homes that are fully permitted, litigated, and entitled,



we do not think it wise to 'throw away' those efforts.



Once the communities have been developed, we expect they will generate sign[i]ficant returns.”











“[G]iven that TRC has already made substantial progress towards winning the entitlements needed for developments and already have 16,000 homes that are fully permitted, litigated, and entitled, Once the communities have been developed, we expect they will generate sign[i]ficant returns.”



“



[W]e do not believe the Bulldog nominees possess the experience to drive TRC forward.



Nominees Andrew Dakos and Phillip Goldstein are both Managing Partners at Bulldog Investors and while both have served on numerous boards and have managed ETFs and separately managed accounts, neither has any real estate or development experience. The third Bulldog nominee, Aaron T. Morris, works as a lawyer at Morris Kandinov LLP, and likewise lacks any experience in real estate or development experience. Additionally, these nominees do not possess any knowledge of the real estate regulatory environment in California…



Furthermore, they have not presented a compelling or credible plan that would benefit Tejon Ranch and its shareholders



.”









Glass Lewis & Co. (May 3, 2025)









Vote



“FOR” all 10 of the Company’s highly qualified director nominees



on the WHITE card.











Vote on the WHITE card.





“WITHHOLD” on all Bulldog Investor (“Bulldog”) nominees,



noting that these persons lack “appropriate industry experience that would be additive to the current board of directors.”









Institutional Shareholder Services (May 2, 2025)









Bulldog “has not presented a compelling case for change. As such,



support for all management nominees is warranted on the management card.



”











Bulldog “has not presented a compelling case for change. As such, ”



“Moreover, the dissident does not even provide a public view on which management nominees it hopes to unseat, and



two of the dissident's three nominees are already overboarded



. As such, the dissident has not presented a compelling case for change.”









13D Monitor (April 24, 2025)









“[Bulldog does] not exactly make a great argument for board representation. In their letter they state: ‘as outsiders, we cannot know for sure what changes are needed.’ Yes, activists always know more once they can look under the hood, but



they have to have better analysis and ideas than that



. Bulldog also admits “we have no agenda.” In the world of activism,



this is not a good thing.



”











“[Bulldog does] not exactly make a great argument for board representation. In their letter they state: ‘as outsiders, we cannot know for sure what changes are needed.’ Yes, activists always know more once they can look under the hood, but . Bulldog also admits “we have no agenda.” In the world of activism, ”



“Shareholders want to know what the activist agenda is and why they should support it over management’s plan.



Having a goal without a plan is like having a destination without a route.



You cannot just hope that the wind will take you there.”











“Shareholders want to know what the activist agenda is and why they should support it over management’s plan. You cannot just hope that the wind will take you there.”



“In the age of the Universal Proxy Card where an emphasis is put on director qualifications,



Bulldog offers a curiously weak slate



.”









The Bakersfield Californian (April 12, 2025)









“There is more at stake than stock prices in the present investors’ fight over Tejon’s future.



The company’s continued stewardship of ranchland and its commitment to the well-being of Californians are at stake



.”









“



Tejon Ranch has played an outsized role in the development and protection of California lands



, and Kern and Los Angeles counties’ environments.”













We Urge You to Vote TODAY for ALL 10 of Tejon’s Highly-Qualified Director Nominees on the Company’s WHITE Proxy Card to Protect your Investment







The Tejon Board is driven by our shared commitment to value creation as well as our deep expertise in areas that meaningfully contribute to Tejon’s business, in clear opposition to the lack of commitment and experience of Bulldog’s nominees.







Bulldog and its nominees, if elected, would derail the significant progress underway at Tejon. Do not allow Bulldog to leverage the outsized influence of cumulative voting.









VOTE TODAY. Your support is critical to Tejon’s future.



Together, we can drive sustainable and long-term value for all shareholders.





Sincerely,





The Tejon Ranch Co. Board of Directors















YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT, NO MATTER HOW MANY SHARES YOU OWN.











YOU MAY VOTE BY THE INTERNET OR MAIL BY FOLLOWING THE INSTRUCTIONS ON THE







WHITE



PROXY CARD.



WE URGE YOU TO VOTE TODAY!











If you have any questions or require any assistance with voting your shares, please contact:









D.F. King & Co., Inc.





48 Wall Street





New York, NY 10005





Banks and Brokers: (212) 390-0450





All Others: (866) 796-7184





Email: TRC@dfking.com





















Vestra Advisors is serving as financial advisor to Tejon and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is serving as the Company’s legal advisor.







About Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE: TRC)







Tejon Ranch Co. is a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company whose principal asset is its 270,000-acre land holding located approximately 60 miles north of Los Angeles and 30 miles south of Bakersfield. For more information on the Company, please go to



www.tejonranch.com



.







Forward Looking Statements







This communication contains forward-looking statements about future events and circumstances. Generally speaking, any statement not based upon historical fact is a forward-looking statement. In particular, statements regarding Tejon’s plans, strategies, prospects and expectations regarding its business and industry are forward-looking statements. They reflect Tejon’s expectations, are not guarantees of performance and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Tejon does not undertake to update such forward-looking statements. You should not rely unduly on forward-looking statements. Tejon’s business results are subject to a variety of risks, including business conditions and the general economy, future commodity prices and yields, market forces, the ability to obtain various governmental entitlements and permits, interest rates and other risks inherent in real estate and agriculture businesses. For further information on factors that could affect Tejon’s business results, refer to Tejon’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.







Additional Information and Where to Find It







Tejon has filed a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A and WHITE proxy card with the SEC in connection with its solicitation of proxies for its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.





SHAREHOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) FILED BY TEJON AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC AS THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Shareholders may obtain copies of these documents and other documents Tejon files with the SEC free of charge at the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



. Copies of the documents filed by Tejon are also available free of charge by accessing Tejon’s website at



www.tejonranch.com



.







Participants







Tejon, its directors, certain of its executive officers, and other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies with respect to a solicitation by Tejon. The identity of individual participants and information about their direct and indirect interests in the solicitation is available in Tejon’s



definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on April 3, 2025 under “Supplemental Information Regarding Participants in the Solicitation” in Appendix A,



which is available free of charge at the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



.







Contacts:









Investors







Nicholas Ortiz





Tejon Ranch Co., Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications & Public Affairs





(661) 663-4212







nortiz@tejonranch.com









Media







Eric Brielmann / Jed Repko





Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher





(212) 355-4449





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.