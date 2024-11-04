Tejon Ranch Co. Announces Geoffrey Stack’s Retirement

An announcement from Tejon Ranch Company ( (TRC) ) is now available.

Geoffrey L. Stack, a pivotal figure at Tejon Ranch Co., has announced his retirement from the Board of Directors, effective December 11, 2024. Having served for 26 years, Stack has significantly contributed as lead director on the Real Estate Committee and as a member of the Audit and Compensation Committees. His departure marks the end of an era, but he leaves the company in a strong position, expressing confidence in its future leadership and direction.

See more data about TRC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.