News & Insights

Stocks

Tejon Ranch Co. Announces Geoffrey Stack’s Retirement

November 04, 2024 — 12:53 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

An announcement from Tejon Ranch Company ( (TRC) ) is now available.

Geoffrey L. Stack, a pivotal figure at Tejon Ranch Co., has announced his retirement from the Board of Directors, effective December 11, 2024. Having served for 26 years, Stack has significantly contributed as lead director on the Real Estate Committee and as a member of the Audit and Compensation Committees. His departure marks the end of an era, but he leaves the company in a strong position, expressing confidence in its future leadership and direction.

See more data about TRC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.