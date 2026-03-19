Tejon Ranch Co. Announces Fall In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.58 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $4.48 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.7% to $21.11 million from $17.93 million last year.

Tejon Ranch Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.58 Mln. vs. $4.48 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.06 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $21.11 Mln vs. $17.93 Mln last year.

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