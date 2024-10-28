News & Insights

Stocks

Teho International Eyes Expansion Amid Revenue Queries

October 28, 2024 — 06:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Teho International, Inc. Ltd. (SG:5OQ) has released an update.

Teho International Inc. Ltd. has addressed queries from the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) regarding its 2024 Annual Report, focusing on revenue fluctuations in its marine segment and a strategic expansion with a proposed acquisition in Busan, Korea. The company highlighted a strong performance in FY2023 and discussed potential growth strategies to boost its marine business revenue. This move aims to enhance operational capacity and explore new opportunities for sustained revenue growth.

For further insights into SG:5OQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.