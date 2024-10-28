Teho International Eyes Expansion Amid Revenue Queries

Teho International, Inc. Ltd. (SG:5OQ) has released an update.

Teho International Inc. Ltd. has addressed queries from the Securities Investors Association (Singapore) regarding its 2024 Annual Report, focusing on revenue fluctuations in its marine segment and a strategic expansion with a proposed acquisition in Busan, Korea. The company highlighted a strong performance in FY2023 and discussed potential growth strategies to boost its marine business revenue. This move aims to enhance operational capacity and explore new opportunities for sustained revenue growth.

