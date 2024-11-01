Teekay Corporation Faces Profit Decline Amid Revenue Dip

Teekay (TK) has released an update.

Teekay Corporation reported a decrease in net income for the third quarter of 2024, with revenues dropping to $272.6 million compared to $311.7 million in the same period last year. Despite reduced voyage and operating expenses, the overall net income attributable to shareholders fell, reflecting challenges in the shipping market. Investors may find the decline in quarterly profits a point of concern, although the company still achieved a net income of $20.1 million.

For further insights into TK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.