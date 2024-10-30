Teekay Corp. reports Q3 EPS 23c vs. 27c last year

Reports Q3 revenue $$272.62M vs. 311,682 last year. Teekay posted strong earnings during the third quarter of 2024, as rates for Teekay Tankers’ mid-sized tanker fleet remained historically strong for what is typically the weakest quarter of the year,” commented Kenneth Hvid, Teekay’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The tanker market fundamentals in the mid-size tanker segment remain firm, which continues to support mid-size spot tanker rates and utilization. Looking ahead, we are seeing several of the market’s seasonal headwinds already transitioning into tailwinds for the fourth quarter. With Teekay Tankers’ fleet heavily weighted towards the spot market, we believe we are well-positioned to benefit from the anticipated seasonal uplift.” “Over the past few years, the Teekay Group has taken several important steps to streamline the organization, including the recent changes to our group management team structure. In addition, we have now agreed to sell Teekay Australia – Teekay’s asset-light ship management operations primarily servicing the Australian Government – to Teekay Tankers for $65 million in cash, as well as transfer all remaining Teekay management services companies to Teekay Tankers. With these planned transactions, Teekay Tankers will become the sole operating platform within the Teekay Group and Teekay will focus on managing its controlling interest in Teekay Tankers.” “Since we last reported earnings, Teekay has continued to return capital to shareholders through share repurchases totaling $59.1 million at an average price of $8.56 per share, and today Teekay announced a newly authorized $40.0 million share repurchase program. In addition, Teekay’s Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $1.00 per share which, when combined with the recent share repurchases, equates to a total return of capital to shareholders of approximately $144.1 million since the beginning of the third quarter. Finally, over the past two months Teekay acquired a total of $50.0 million of Teekay Tankers Class A common shares at an average price of $58.85 per share, increasing our economic and voting interest in Teekay Tankers to 31.0% and 55.1%, respectively. Going forward, we believe that the Teekay Group’s combined balance sheet strength and strong operating platform within Teekay Tankers positions us well to continue to drive long-term shareholder returns.

