Tecsys Inc. Reports Strong Q2 Fiscal 2025 Results

December 04, 2024 — 05:37 pm EST

TECSYS Inc. J (TSE:TCS) has released an update.

Tecsys Inc. has reported a robust financial performance for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, with a 34% increase in SaaS revenue and ARR surpassing $100 million. The company also saw a significant rise in net profit and continued improvements in SaaS margins, reflecting strategic investments in innovation and platform optimization.

