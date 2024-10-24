News & Insights

Teck Resources reports Q3 adjusted EPS C$0.60 vs. C$0.16 last year

October 24, 2024 — 05:50 am EDT

Reports Q3 revenue C$2.86B vs. C$1.99B last year. “The third quarter marked a new era for Teck as we successfully transformed into a pure-play energy transition metals company with leading copper growth,” said Jonathan Price, President and CEO. “We closed the sale of our remaining interest in the steelmaking coal business and have returned over C$1.3 billion to shareholders so far this year, while also reducing debt and ramping-up copper production.”

