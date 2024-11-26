TechTarget Approves Merger and Incentive Plans

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

TechTarget ( (TTGT) ) has shared an update.

TechTarget, Inc. recently held a special meeting where shareholders approved a merger with Informa Tech’s digital businesses, creating a new entity called New TechTarget. This merger, set to close on December 2, 2024, aims to form a leading global B2B growth accelerator. As part of this merger, TechTarget’s 2024 Incentive Plan and Employee Stock Purchase Plan were also approved, offering stock options and discounted shares to employees. TechTarget’s stock will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker TTGT.

