Techstep ASA to Announce Q3 2024 Financial Results

November 08, 2024 — 04:34 am EST

Techstep ASA (DE:B1T0) has released an update.

Techstep ASA, a leading provider of managed mobility services in Europe, is set to announce its third quarter 2024 financial results on November 15, 2024. The company, which enables organizations to operate smartly and sustainably, generated NOK 1.1 billion in revenue in 2023 and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Investors can look forward to a presentation and Q&A session following the release.

