TechPrecision Strives to Regain Nasdaq Compliance

November 22, 2024 — 05:19 pm EST

The latest announcement is out from TechPrecision ( (TPCS) ).

TechPrecision Corporation faces a compliance challenge as it received a notice from Nasdaq for not filing its quarterly report on time, impacting its stock listing. The company is actively working with auditors to address financial reporting issues and aims to submit the required documents soon. With a new CFO and ongoing process improvements, TechPrecision is focused on regaining compliance and maintaining its Nasdaq listing.

