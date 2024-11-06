Technoprobe Completes Strategic Share Buyback Program

Technoprobe S.p.A. (IT:TPRO) has released an update.
Technoprobe S.p.A. has successfully completed its treasury shares buyback program, acquiring over 5 million shares to enhance stock liquidity and support strategic operations. The program, initiated in July 2024, resulted in an expenditure of approximately €34.7 million and now brings Technoprobe’s total treasury shareholding to over 6.5 million shares, representing nearly 1% of the company’s share capital.
