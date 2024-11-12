Technology One Updates Share Trading Policy

Technology One Limited (AU:TNE) has released an update.

Technology One Limited has announced an updated Share Trading Policy that impacts how its directors, officers, employees, and contractors can trade in the company’s securities. This policy aims to ensure transparency and fairness by setting clear guidelines, especially concerning ‘Inside Information’ that could influence the company’s stock value. Investors and market participants should take note of these new regulations as they could affect trading strategies and compliance requirements.

