Technogym Approves Key Statutory Amendments

Technogym S.p.A. (IT:TGYM) has released an update.
Technogym S.p.A.’s Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting approved significant statutory amendments, including changes to the corporate purpose and voting system enhancements. The meeting also introduced provisions for remote participation and voting through a designated representative, aligning with modern technological capabilities and shareholder needs.
