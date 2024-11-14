News & Insights

TechnipFMC awarded iEPCI contract by TotalEnergies

November 14, 2024 — 05:50 am EST

TechnipFMC (FTI) has been awarded an integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation, or iEPCI, contract by TotalEnergies for its GranMorgu project on Block 58, the first oil and gas development offshore Suriname. This iEPCI award supports the development of an emerging frontier and is enabled by the company’s vessel ecosystem. The project will combine TechnipFMC’s subsea architecture with Saipem’s EPCI solutions and pipelay capabilities-notably J-Lay, the optimal solution given the location offshore Suriname-to accelerate time to first oil and increase schedule certainty. TechnipFMC’s contracted scope for the project includes Subsea 2.0 tree systems, manifolds, connectors, and topside control equipment. The company will also supply umbilicals, flexible jumpers, and flexible risers.

