TechGen Metals Drives Exploration in Western Australia

Techgen Metals Ltd. (AU:TG1) has released an update.

TechGen Metals Ltd. has announced significant exploration activities across its Western Australia projects, utilizing advanced technology like the TargetEM 12.5Hz system to identify valuable mineral deposits. The company is conducting various surveys, including gravity and airborne EM, to explore the potential for copper, gold, antimony, and other metals. With ongoing mapping and sampling efforts, TechGen aims to generate prime drill targets and is anticipating a steady flow of news updates.

For further insights into AU:TG1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.