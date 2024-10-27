News & Insights

TechGen Metals Drives Exploration in Western Australia

October 27, 2024 — 09:57 pm EDT

Techgen Metals Ltd. (AU:TG1) has released an update.

TechGen Metals Ltd. has announced significant exploration activities across its Western Australia projects, utilizing advanced technology like the TargetEM 12.5Hz system to identify valuable mineral deposits. The company is conducting various surveys, including gravity and airborne EM, to explore the potential for copper, gold, antimony, and other metals. With ongoing mapping and sampling efforts, TechGen aims to generate prime drill targets and is anticipating a steady flow of news updates.

