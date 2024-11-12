News & Insights

Stocks

TechGen Metals Begins Advanced Exploration at Blue Devil

November 12, 2024 — 06:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Techgen Metals Ltd. (AU:TG1) has released an update.

TechGen Metals Ltd. has launched its first-ever Airborne EM and gravity surveys at the Blue Devil Project in Western Australia, targeting copper and gold systems. The project, known for historic high-grade rock chip results, aims to uncover valuable mineral resources, including lead and zinc. With advanced technology and strong capital resources, TechGen is strategically positioned to enhance exploration efficiency and discover significant deposits.

For further insights into AU:TG1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.