The Tech Stocks to Ride the AI Wave

November 29, 2024 — 04:28 am EST

Technology stocks have had an excellent 2024, driven by the growing demand for AI services and digital transformation. Generative AI has spurred substantial investments from major tech companies like Alphabet, Meta, and Microsoft. 

 

This surge in demand is also benefiting the semiconductor industry, with global sales expected to grow by 16% in 2024, reaching $611.2 billion. As the tech sector continues to thrive, the Nasdaq Composite has gained over 26% year-to-date, with the momentum expected to continue into 2025. 

 

Stocks such as American Superconductor, Vertiv, Toast, and Impinj have seen impressive gains and are well-positioned to capitalize on the ongoing growth in AI and technology. These companies, with strong growth prospects, have become attractive investment opportunities amid the sector's favorable outlook.

Finsum: There still seems to be positive momentum for AI technology now but its medium-term outlook to be profitable still is suspect. 

