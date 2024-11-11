Teaminvest Private Group Director Increases Shareholding

News & Insights

Teaminvest Private Group Ltd (AU:TIP) has released an update.

Teaminvest Private Group Ltd has announced a change in the director’s shareholdings, with Howard Harry Coleman acquiring 25,227 fully paid ordinary shares under the company’s non-executive director equity plan. This acquisition increases Coleman’s direct shareholding to 253,413 shares, reflecting his continued confidence in the company’s prospects. Investors might find this insider activity intriguing as it often signals potential growth and stability within the company.

