TEAM vs. MSFT: Which Collaboration Software Stock Is the Better Bet?

Atlassian TEAM and Microsoft MSFT are two prominent players in the collaboration software market, helping organizations improve productivity, communication and workflow management. Atlassian is best known for Jira and Confluence, widely used by software developers and project teams. At the same time, Microsoft offers a broad productivity ecosystem that includes Teams, Microsoft 365 and other enterprise collaboration tools.



The two companies share a common focus on enabling workplace collaboration, making them natural rivals or peers for comparison. As organizations continue investing in digital transformation and AI-driven productivity solutions, both companies are expanding the scope of their platforms by incorporating new automation and artificial intelligence capabilities.



Comparing Atlassian and Microsoft offers insight into two distinct approaches to the collaboration software market — Atlassian as a focused workflow and project-management specialist, and Microsoft as a diversified technology leader with an integrated productivity ecosystem. For investors looking to capitalize on the increasing adoption of workplace collaboration and AI-powered productivity solutions, the question becomes: Which stock offers the better investment opportunity? Let's find out.

The Case for TEAM

Atlassian remains one of the strongest workplace collaboration and productivity software companies, benefiting from its broad platform spanning Jira, Confluence, Loom, Jira Service Management and AI-powered Rovo. The company’s key strength lies in its “System of Work” strategy, which connects work, knowledge, people and code through its Teamwork Graph, creating a unified collaboration platform that becomes more valuable as customers adopt additional products. Enterprise adoption remains strong, with large organizations such as Siemens Energy, BBC, Rheinmetall and Wayfair expanding their commitments. Service Collection, which includes Jira Service Management, Assets and Rovo, surpassed $1 billion in ARR and is growing more than 30% year over year, reflecting increasing demand for AI-powered service management solutions.



Growth opportunities are being driven by AI monetization, enterprise expansion and cross-selling. Rovo users are growing ARR at roughly twice the rate of non-Rovo customers, while AI credit usage continues to rise more than 20% month over month. Teamwork Collection customers also use about two times more AI credits and agents than comparable standalone customers. Atlassian recently expanded AI capabilities through Agent Orchestration in Jira, Rovo Dev, Rovo Service and deeper Google Cloud Gemini integration, enabling enterprises to deploy AI agents across workflows while maintaining governance and visibility.



Financial performance has been impressive. In third-quarter fiscal 2026, revenues surged 32% year over year and cloud revenues increased 29%. Remaining performance obligations (RPO) climbed 37% to nearly $4 billion, reflecting strong future demand. Non-GAAP operating margin expanding to 34%, while free cash flow reached $561 million.



Although Atlassian has continued to achieve strong revenue growth, it remains unprofitable on a GAAP basis and has recently undertaken workforce reductions and restructuring measures to fund investments in AI and enterprise sales. The company also faces risks related to integrating recent acquisitions, cybersecurity threats and potential weakness in enterprise IT spending amid economic uncertainty.

The Case for MSFT

Microsoft has established itself as a collaboration software powerhouse, combining Teams, Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365 and Copilot into a unified productivity platform. The company benefits from a deeply integrated platform that combines communication, productivity, workflow automation and AI, creating high switching costs and broad enterprise adoption.



A key growth opportunity is the rapid adoption of AI-powered collaboration. Microsoft’s AI business surpassed a $37 billion annual revenue run rate, growing 123% year over year. The company continues to embed Copilot across Teams, Outlook, Word, Excel and Dynamics, helping customers automate workflows, create content and improve productivity. Microsoft also benefits from its strategic relationship with OpenAI, which accelerates innovation and strengthens its AI-driven collaboration offerings. Recent acquisitions, including Activision and prior enterprise software deals, further enhance ecosystem engagement and cross-selling opportunities.



In third-quarter fiscal 2026, Microsoft’s reported revenues rose 18% year over year, while operating income increased 20%. Productivity and Business Processes revenues, which include Microsoft 365, Teams and Dynamics, rose 17% to $35 billion. Microsoft 365 Commercial cloud revenues increased 19% year over year, Microsoft 365 Consumer cloud revenues grew 33% and Dynamics 365 revenues increased 22%.



Recent June 2026 developments highlight continued momentum. Microsoft expanded Microsoft 365 Copilot capabilities with a redesigned interface, enhanced notebooks, new AI agents and broader integration across productivity applications. The company also announced new Microsoft 365 Business with Copilot offerings and showcased additional AI innovations at Build 2026, reinforcing its leadership in enterprise collaboration and workflow automation.



Challenges include intense competition from Atlassian, Google Workspace, Zoom and Salesforce; rising AI infrastructure spending; regulatory scrutiny; and execution risks in monetizing AI investments. Microsoft invested heavily in data centers and cloud infrastructure, with capital expenditures exceeding $30 billion in the quarter.

Share Price Performance of TEAM & MSFT

In the past three months, TEAM shares have gained 17% against MSFT’s 1.4% decline. Atlassian’s outperformance is backed by faster growth in its collaboration and workflow-management platform, supported by robust cloud revenue expansion, rising enterprise commitments and strong AI adoption.

TEAM Outperforms MSFT



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Valuation Comparison

TEAM is currently valued at 2.78X forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S), compared with 7.17X for Microsoft, suggesting a lower valuation multiple. TEAM’s cheaper valuation indicates strong upside potential if growth remains intact.

TEAM vs. MSFT : Forward 12-Month P/S Valuation



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How Do Estimates Compare for TEAM & MSFT?

Atlassian is currently witnessing an uptrend in estimate revisions. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 have increased 17.09% to $5.48 per share over the past 60 days, while the same for fiscal 2027 has gone up 13.67% to $6.07.

TEAM Estimate Revision Trend



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings is pegged at $17.33 and $19.28 per share, respectively. The estimates remain in the low single-digit range of 1.11% and 2.61% over the past 60 days.

MSFT Estimate Revision Trend



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Conclusion

Both companies are well-positioned to benefit from the rising demand for collaboration software and AI-powered productivity tools. Microsoft remains the safer choice due to its unmatched scale, profitability and leadership in enterprise AI. However, Atlassian currently has the advantage in several key areas, including revenue growth, cloud momentum, earnings estimate revisions, recent stock performance and valuation. For investors seeking higher upside potential in the collaboration software space, TEAM looks like the more compelling bet at current levels.



Currently, TEAM sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while MSFT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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