News & Insights

Stocks

TEAM plc Raises £1.07 Million in Equity Fundraise

December 03, 2024 — 11:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TEAM plc (GB:TEAM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

TEAM plc has successfully raised approximately £1.07 million through a new equity fundraise, including a Placing and Subscription, at 10 pence per share. The initiative is supported by strategic shareholders and offers retail investors participation via a WRAP Retail Offer. The funds will be directed towards financing deferred considerations and general corporate purposes.

For further insights into GB:TEAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.