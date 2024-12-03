TEAM plc Raises £1.07 Million in Equity Fundraise

TEAM plc (GB:TEAM) has released an update.

TEAM plc has successfully raised approximately £1.07 million through a new equity fundraise, including a Placing and Subscription, at 10 pence per share. The initiative is supported by strategic shareholders and offers retail investors participation via a WRAP Retail Offer. The funds will be directed towards financing deferred considerations and general corporate purposes.

