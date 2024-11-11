News & Insights

Team Internet Group Forecasts Strong Profitability

November 11, 2024 — 02:11 am EST

Team Internet Group (GB:TIG) has released an update.

Team Internet Group reports a modest rise in gross revenue to $615.1 million for the first nine months of 2024, supported by increased gross margins and cost control. Despite a slight decline in operating profit and profit before tax, the company anticipates record profitability for 2024 and 2025. The group’s focus on operational efficiency and strategic acquisitions aims to enhance shareholder value and sustain growth.

