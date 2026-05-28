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TEL

TE Connectivity Takes Over #35 Spot From Microchip Technology

May 28, 2026 — 11:48 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, TE Connectivity plc (Symbol: TEL) has taken over the #35 spot from Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of TE Connectivity plc versus Microchip Technology Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (TEL plotted in blue; MCHP plotted in green): Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TEL vs. MCHP:

TEL,MCHP Relative Performance Chart

TEL is currently trading up about 0.5%, while MCHP is down about 0.1% midday Thursday.

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Further TEL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of TEL-> TEL market cap history-> Preferred Crosses Below Par-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TEL
MCHP

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