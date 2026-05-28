TE Connectivity Takes Over #35 Spot From Microchip Technology

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, TE Connectivity plc (Symbol: TEL) has taken over the #35 spot from Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP), according to ETF Channel . Below is a chart of TE Connectivity plc versus Microchip Technology Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (TEL plotted in blue; MCHP plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of TEL vs. MCHP:

TEL is currently trading up about 0.5%, while MCHP is down about 0.1% midday Thursday.

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Further TEL Research:

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