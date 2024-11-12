TDG Gold Discovers Promising Gold-Silver Deposits

TDG Gold (TSE:TDG) has released an update.

TDG Gold Corp has reported promising assay results from its Phase 1 drilling at the Baker site in British Columbia, revealing gold and silver deposits in historical tailings. The company is considering the potential for reprocessing these tailings as part of its commitment to clean up and remediate past mining activities.

