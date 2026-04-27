TDF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (Symbol: TDF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.21, changing hands as low as $11.06 per share. Templeton Dragon Fund Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TDF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TDF's low point in its 52 week range is $9.09 per share, with $12.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.19.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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