News & Insights

Stocks

TD ups United Airlines target, names Best Idea for 2025

November 19, 2024 — 06:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on United Airlines (UAL) to $125 from $100 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm also named United its Best Idea for 2025. The company is best positioned among its peer group “due to its array of idiosyncratic tailwinds on top of favorable industry fundamentals,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. TD believes United is set to continue its post-COVID leadership due to investments in the network, fleet, and customer experience. Upside exists from domestic share gains, increasing corporate traffic and maturing international routes, adds the firm. TD says the outlook for the broader airline industry has materially improved since mid-year due to “substantial decreases” in domestic capacity and fuel prices, as well as macroeconomic demand that looks to remain resilient in 2025.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on UAL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.