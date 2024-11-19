TD ups United Airlines target, names Best Idea for 2025

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on United Airlines (UAL) to $125 from $100 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm also named United its Best Idea for 2025. The company is best positioned among its peer group “due to its array of idiosyncratic tailwinds on top of favorable industry fundamentals,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. TD believes United is set to continue its post-COVID leadership due to investments in the network, fleet, and customer experience. Upside exists from domestic share gains, increasing corporate traffic and maturing international routes, adds the firm. TD says the outlook for the broader airline industry has materially improved since mid-year due to “substantial decreases” in domestic capacity and fuel prices, as well as macroeconomic demand that looks to remain resilient in 2025.

