TD ups Gildan Activewear target, names a Best Idea for 2025

TD Securities analyst Brian Morrison raised the firm’s price target on Gildan Activewear (GIL) to $60 from $58 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm named the stock a Best Idea for 2025. TD says that with its proxy battle in the rearview, Gildan management is now focused on “attractive growth potential through market share gains.” With new textile capacity and an expansion of vertical integration initiatives within yarn spinning, Gildan’s 2025 should demonstrate attractive earnings growth and free cash flow that should lead to multiple expansion, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

