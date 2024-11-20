TD Cowen ups TriNet target, names Best Idea for 2025

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on TriNet (TNET) to $104 from $92 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm also named TriNet a Best Idea for 2025. TD believes the shares are set up to outperform in 2025 driven by improving investor sentiment and investors rolling forward valuation years. Better investor sentiment in 2025 is supported by improving fundamentals, including a mid-teens total return model, and enhanced risk management of TriNets insurance book yielding multiple expansion, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

