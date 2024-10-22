TD Bank joins LTX as a liquidity provider

LTX, an AI-powered corporate bond trading platform backed by Broadridge Financial (BR), announced that TD Bank (TD) has joined its e-trading platform through its subsidiary TD Securities Automated Trading LLC. TD Bank will contribute axes, or pre-trade indications of interest, to LTX’s Liquidity Cloud and utilize LTX’s RFQ+ protocol to provide Investment Grade and High Yield bond liquidity to its institutional clients.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.