TD Bank joins LTX as a liquidity provider

LTX, an AI-powered corporate bond trading platform backed by Broadridge Financial (BR), announced that TD Bank (TD) has joined its e-trading platform through its subsidiary TD Securities Automated Trading LLC. TD Bank will contribute axes, or pre-trade indications of interest, to LTX’s Liquidity Cloud and utilize LTX’s RFQ+ protocol to provide Investment Grade and High Yield bond liquidity to its institutional clients.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on TD:
- TD Bank Retains Series 1 Preferred Shares
- TD Bank Expects Boost from Schwab Investment
- TD Bank Expects C$178 Million Gain From Schwab Investment
- TD Bank comments on expected impact of Schwab’s Q3 earnings
- Toronto Dominion Bank put volume heavy and directionally bearish
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.