TD Ameritrade Review 2022

TD Ameritrade stands out for its powerful research tools and its selection of pre-screened, no-transaction-fee mutual funds. However, TD doesn’t offer direct access to cryptocurrency or a robo-advisor. The latter can be found at Charles Schwab, which announced an agreement to buy TD in 2019.

TD Ameritrade at a glance

Account minimum investment : $0

: $0 Fees : $0 commissions on stock and ETF trades

: $0 commissions on stock and ETF trades Tradable securities : Stocks, bonds, ETFs, mutual funds, options, futures.

: Stocks, bonds, ETFs, mutual funds, options, futures. Account types: Traditional brokerage account, traditional IRA, Roth IRA

TD Ameritrade pros and cons

Pros

Selection of no-transaction-fee mutual funds

Fund screeners and comparison tools

Advanced research tools

Cons

No direct access to crypto

No fractional shares

Where TD Ameritrade stands out

TD Ameritrade has been helping clients manage their finances since the ‘70s. The Omaha, Nebraska-based firm offers a large range of investment products from stocks to retirement plans. Here are some of its highlights.

Mutual funds: TD Ameritrade Premier List is an exclusive pre-screened compilation of no-transaction-fee mutual funds. This means you don’t pay a commission when you buy these funds. These mutual funds are also screened based on criteria like performance, tax efficiency, expenses and style consistency.

Research tools: TD offers an advanced trading and analytical platform called thinkorswim. You can use it to trade securities and take a deep dive into market performance and research. TD also offers fund screeners that allow you to find and compare funds based on factors like performance and data from Morningstar, a leading investment research firm. Day traders also have access to educational material including articles and videos covering all things finance.

Where TD Ameritrade falls behind

Even though TD Ameritrade offers a range of advanced research tools and low-cost investment products, it may not be suitable for everyone. Here are some potential drawbacks.

No fractional shares: The prices of some of the hottest stocks can range from hundreds to thousands of dollars a share. That places a major barrier to the novice investor. Many firms have adopted fractional shares. These are slivers of major stocks that you can invest in with as little as $1-$5. TD Ameritrade doesn’t offer fractional shares. However, the company was recently purchased by Schwab, which offers fractional shares for as little as $5.

No cryptocurrency: Like its rivals Fidelity, Vanguard and Schwab, TD Ameritrade currently doesn’t offer direct access to any cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and dogecoin, or to the Ethereum network. Qualified investors may invest in bitcoin futures contracts. However, experts consider these highly volatile investments best suited for experienced investors. You can trade a variety of crypto through beginner-friendly investing apps like Robinhood, Webull and SoFi.

TD Ameritrade product offerings

Offering Details Stocks $0 commission ETFs $0 commission Options $0 commission/$ 0.65 per contract fee Mutual funds Premier List of no-transaction-fee mutual funds Bonds Access to corporate bonds and government bonds Robo advisor N/A, you can find a robo-advisor at TD Ameritrade’s affiliate Charles Schwab Managed accounts No longer taking new clients. You can find managed accounts at TD Ameritrade’s affiliate, Charles Schwab.

TD Ameritrade research and tools

TD offers a variety of useful tools and resources for active day traders. Among its most notable is thinkorswim. This is an advanced trading platform that works on desktops, mobile devices and on the web. You can use this to research and trade stocks, ETFs and options. The platform provides traders with market charts, research tools, educational resources, live news, watchlists and more. You can also analyze individual stocks and track their performance and make predictions. A paper account lets you practice making trades without actually investing any money. This sophisticated interface helped TD earn the best web platform distinction among Money’s best online stock trading platforms.

TD Ameritrade on mobile

TD offers a sleek, user-friendly mobile experience. You can use the app on your phone, tablet or wearable to trade stocks, ETFs and options. Moreover, you’d have access to research tools like charts and watchlists. The app also provides real-time market news, third-party research and price alerts.

TD Ameritrade customer support

You can contact TD Ameritrade’s customer support by dialing 800-669-3900. Service is available 24/7. Technical support is available from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday. A TD spokesperson told Money that the company expects to convert all TD accounts to Schwab accounts within 30 to 36 months of the original deal close, which would be somewhere between April and September of 2023 for most accounts.

FAQ

Is TD Ameritrade trustworthy?

TD Ameritrade has been around since the '70s. In 2020, the major investment management company Charles Schwab announced it had completed its acquisition of TD Ameritrade. Once the integration is complete, clients of both firms can expect an array of investment products suitable for a wide range of investors, as well as robust research and analytical tools. The partnership creates a company with about $6 trillion in client assets across 28 million brokerage accounts, according to a Schwab press release.

Is TD Ameritrade good for beginners?

TD Ameritrade can suit beginners with commission-free trading of stocks and ETFs. They can also find a collection of mutual funds that charge no transaction fees. Because of its affiliation with Charles Schwab, clients may soon get easy access to products like a no-fee robo advisor and fractional shares starting at $5.

More from Money

7 Best Online Stock Trading Platforms of 2022

7 Best Investment Apps of 2022

Charles Schwab Review 2022

© Copyright 2021 Ad Practitioners, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.