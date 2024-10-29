TC Transcontinental Sells Packaging Unit for Expansion

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) has released an update.

TC Transcontinental has sold its industrial packaging operations to Hood Packaging Corporation for $95 million, aiming to reduce debt and focus on growth sectors. This strategic move allows TC Transcontinental to enhance capital flexibility and concentrate on core business areas, while Hood Packaging expands its business with new facilities and employees.

For further insights into TSE:TCL.A stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.