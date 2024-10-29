News & Insights

Stocks

TC Transcontinental Sells Packaging Unit for Expansion

October 29, 2024 — 11:05 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) has released an update.

TC Transcontinental has sold its industrial packaging operations to Hood Packaging Corporation for $95 million, aiming to reduce debt and focus on growth sectors. This strategic move allows TC Transcontinental to enhance capital flexibility and concentrate on core business areas, while Hood Packaging expands its business with new facilities and employees.

For further insights into TSE:TCL.A stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.