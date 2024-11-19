TC Energy sees 2025 comparable EBITDA $10.7B-$10.9B

The company announced four new growth projects, totaling approximately $1.5B of gross capital expenditures, aligned with increasing demand for natural gas and nuclear power generation. CEO Francois Poirier commented, “With natural gas and electricity projected to drive 75% of the growth in final energy consumption through 2035, TC Energy’s (TRP) portfolio of natural gas and power assets strategically align with the vast opportunity we are seeing across our North American footprint. By focusing on safety, operational excellence, disciplined capital allocation, and maximizing the value of our assets, TC Energy will continue to deliver solid growth, low risk and repeatable performance.”

