TC Energy Lists New Series 10 Preferred Shares

TC Energy has converted 1,297,203 of its Series 9 Preferred Shares into Series 10 Shares, which will now trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under a new symbol. The Series 10 Shares feature a floating dividend rate starting at 6.329% for the first quarter, attracting investors interested in variable returns.

