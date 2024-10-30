News & Insights

TC Energy Lists New Series 10 Preferred Shares

October 30, 2024 — 01:10 pm EDT

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) has released an update.

TC Energy has converted 1,297,203 of its Series 9 Preferred Shares into Series 10 Shares, which will now trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under a new symbol. The Series 10 Shares feature a floating dividend rate starting at 6.329% for the first quarter, attracting investors interested in variable returns.

