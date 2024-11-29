TC Energy & Hanwha Join Forces to Create Carbon-Free Power

TC Energy Corporation TRP, a Calgary, Alberta-based oil and gas storage and transportation company, has entered into a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) with Hanwha Power Systems, a global leader in air and gas compressor technology, to work on an innovative project aimed at cleaner energy. The collaboration focuses on using supercritical carbon dioxide (sCO2) technology to capture and convert waste heat from TRP’s natural gas compressor station in West Virginia into renewable energy. This project represents a significant step toward creating carbon-free power generation.

TRP Harnessing Waste Heat With sCO2 Technology

The idea behind the MOU is to use sCO2 to capture waste heat from a gas turbine compressor and turn this into usable energy without emitting additional greenhouse gases. Unlike traditional methods, this technology doesn't require extra fuel and is more efficient, using less water and avoiding the need for cooling systems. This is a step forward in improving energy efficiency and reducing the carbon footprint of the natural gas industry.

How sCO2 Technology Works

The sCO2 technology works by using supercritical CO2 as a fluid in a closed-loop system. This allows the process to extract more energy from waste heat, making the procedure far more efficient than traditional heat recovery methods. This can also be used in various industries, including natural gas, renewable energy and industrial power generation. For TC Energy, adopting this technology helps reduce its carbon emissions and move closer to a more sustainable energy future.

TC Energy’s Commitment to Sustainability

For TC Energy, this project is part of its strategy to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and move toward a cleaner energy portfolio. The company aims to integrate carbon-free energy sources into its infrastructure, supporting efforts to achieve net-zero emissions. The West Virginia project will help demonstrate that energy generation doesn't have to rely on burning additional fossil fuels, instead can harness waste energy.

Global Impact of sCO2 Technology

This technology could also have a broad impact on the global energy market. As more industries and governments push for lower carbon emissions, sCO2 technology could become a key solution for clean energy generation. The technology provides a cost-effective way to generate power without needing additional fuel, making this an attractive option for operators and consumers alike.

Future of TRP’s sCO2 Power Generation

Looking ahead, this project in West Virginia could be just the beginning. As TC Energy and Hanwha Power Systems refine the technology, this could be scaled up across North America and eventually applied in other industries, including renewable energy and industrial power plants. This would further establish sCO2 technology as an important part of the shift to a carbon-neutral energy system.

TRP’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, TRP has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Petrofac Limited POFCY, Targa Resources Corp. TRGP and TechnipFMC plc FTI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Petrofac is valued at $64.73 million. This oil and gas equipment and services company operates across four segments including Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services.

Targa Resources is valued at $43.92 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 130.1%. TRGP is a leading provider of midstream energy infrastructure services in the United States. It offers a wide range of services, including gathering, processing, transportation, storage and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids.

TechnipFMC is valued at $13.19 billion. This company currently pays a dividend of 20 cents per share, or 0.64%, on an annual basis. FTI is a leading manufacturer and supplier of products, services and fully integrated technology solutions for the energy industry.

Free Today: Profiting from The Future’s Brightest Energy Source

The demand for electricity is growing exponentially. At the same time, we’re working to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels like oil and natural gas. Nuclear energy is an ideal replacement.

Leaders from the US and 21 other countries recently committed to TRIPLING the world’s nuclear energy capacities. This aggressive transition could mean tremendous profits for nuclear-related stocks – and investors who get in on the action early enough.

Our urgent report, Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback, explores the key players and technologies driving this opportunity, including 3 standout stocks poised to benefit the most.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Petrofac Ltd. (POFCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.