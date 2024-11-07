News & Insights

TC Energy Expands Board with New Directors

November 07, 2024 — 09:10 am EST

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) has released an update.

TC Energy has strengthened its Board of Directors by appointing Scott Bonham and Dawn Madahbee Leach as independent directors. Bonham brings a wealth of experience from the technology and financial sectors, while Leach offers deep expertise in Indigenous relations and business strategy. These appointments are expected to enhance TC Energy’s governance and strategic growth initiatives.

