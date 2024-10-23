News & Insights

TC Energy Announces Share Conversion Results

October 23, 2024 — 01:17 pm EDT

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) has released an update.

TC Energy Corporation announced the conversion of 1,297,203 of its Series 9 Shares into Series 10 Shares, effective October 30, 2024. After the conversion, 16,702,797 Series 9 Shares and 1,297,203 Series 10 Shares will be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. This move may influence investor interest as it reflects the company’s strategic approach to managing its capital structure.

