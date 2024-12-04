TBC Bank Reduces Shares with Recent Buyback

TBC Bank (GB:TBCG) has released an update.

TBC Bank Group PLC has repurchased 3,000 of its own shares through Investec Bank plc, with prices ranging from 3,010 to 3,135 pence per share, averaging at 3,066.9250 pence. The bank plans to cancel these shares, reducing its total share count to 56,341,976, as part of an ongoing buyback program initiated earlier this year.

