Taylor Morrison Home Corp. Q2 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC) released earnings for second quarter of $193.57 million

The company's bottom line totaled $193.57 million, or $1.92 per share. This compares with $199.46 million, or $1.86 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Taylor Morrison Home Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $203.71 million or $2.02 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to $2.030 billion from $1.991 billion last year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

