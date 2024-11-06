Tatton Asset Management’s Upcoming Investor Presentations

Tatton Asset Management Plc (GB:TAM) has released an update.

Tatton Asset Management is set to release its interim results for the first half of 2024 on November 13 and will host online presentations for investors and analysts. The investor presentation is scheduled for November 20, allowing both existing and potential investors to engage and ask questions. Recordings of these presentations will be available for later viewing, making it accessible for those interested in the company’s performance.

