Tasmea Ltd. Director Boosts Stake via Dividend Plan

Tasmea Ltd. (AU:TEA) has released an update.

Tasmea Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest as Jason Frank Pryde increases his holdings through the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan. Pryde’s direct and indirect interests, including holdings by Pryde Super Pty Ltd and Pryde Bucket Company Pty Ltd, saw an acquisition of additional ordinary shares valued at over $105,000 in total. This move aligns Pryde with the company’s growth strategy, potentially influencing investor sentiment.

