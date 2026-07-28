TaskUs (TASK) Surges 5.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

TaskUs TASK shares soared 5.1% in the last trading session to close at $5.8. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 16.7% gain over the past four weeks.

The optimism surrounding the stock can be attributed to strong demand for TaskUs’ AI Services business, which grew 36% year over year in the first quarter of 2026. The company is benefiting from rising demand for AI model training, autonomous vehicle and robotics services, while expanding its Agentic AI consulting practice, all of which are supporting investor confidence in TaskUs’ long-term growth outlook.

This provider of outsourced digital services is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -32.6%. Revenues are expected to be $297.53 million, up 1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For TaskUs, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on TASK going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

TaskUs belongs to the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Genpact G, closed the last trading session 2.9% higher at $32.18. Over the past month, G has returned 9.6%.

For Genpact, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -0.2% over the past month to $0.97. This represents a change of +10.2% from what the company reported a year ago. Genpact currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.