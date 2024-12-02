TaskUs Collaborates With Red Points To Offer Digital Protection

(RTTNews) - TaskUs, Inc. (TASK), Monday announced a partnership with Red Points, a provider of AI brand solutions, to protect organizations from digital fraud and intellectual property violations.

Under the deal, the companies will combine Financial Crime and Compliance and Trust & Safety expertise with the brand protection technology to offer end-to-end digital protection system, detect potential fraud activity, monitor content for infringing links, and improve response time.

Currently, TaskUs's stock is trading at $15.00, up 2.32 percent on the Nasdaq.

