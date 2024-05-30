News & Insights

Task Group Holdings Reports Revenue Growth and Net Loss

May 30, 2024 — 06:59 pm EDT

Plexure Group Limited (AU:TSK) has released an update.

Task Group Holdings Limited reported a significant shift in its financial performance for the year ended 31 March 2024, with revenues increasing by 20% to $71,588,000 but swinging to a loss of $7,368,000 after tax, a stark contrast to the previous year’s profit of $425,000. The company did not declare any dividends during the period and highlighted in its release that net tangible assets per share increased slightly from 2.84 cents to 3.27 cents. An unmodified audit opinion was issued on the financial statements, ensuring investors of their accuracy and reliability.

