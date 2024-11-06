News & Insights

Taseko Mines Poised for Growth with Gibraltar and Florence

November 06, 2024 — 08:03 pm EST

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) has released an update.

Taseko Mines reported a third-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $48 million, despite a net loss of $0.2 million, as it fully acquired the Gibraltar Mine, boosting its copper and molybdenum production. The company anticipates increased copper and molybdenum outputs in 2025 due to the advancement of its new Connector pit and ongoing construction at the Florence Copper project. With a strong cash position and strategic projects underway, Taseko is poised for growth in North America’s copper market.

