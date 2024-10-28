Taruga Minerals Proposes Major Unlisted Options Issue

Taruga Minerals Limited (AU:TAR) has released an update.

Taruga Minerals Limited has announced a new proposal to issue up to 176.5 million unlisted options, exercisable at $0.015 each, with an expiration date of November 22, 2027. The record date for this pro-rata issue is set for November 1, 2024, with the offer closing on November 15, 2024. This move could potentially attract investors looking for opportunities in the mining sector, offering a strategic investment option in Taruga’s future growth.

